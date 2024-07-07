PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after purchasing an additional 255,182 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,479,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 332,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 158,997 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $275,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,085.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,431. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $51.39 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $71.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

