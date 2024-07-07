PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $71,000 Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,067,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RC. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RC stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.46%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

