PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after purchasing an additional 454,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,439,000 after purchasing an additional 226,724 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,983,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EDR opened at $27.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

