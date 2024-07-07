PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $88,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS NUSC opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

