PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $90,000 Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,701,000 after purchasing an additional 194,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,429,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

