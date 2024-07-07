PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $94,000 Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Univest Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 98,009 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Univest Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 439,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 214,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $650.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

