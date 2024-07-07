PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $95,000 Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,995,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 344.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 418,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 522,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 170,536 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $27.50 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $36.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $307,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,373,825. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

