PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $96,000 Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 336.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 358,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

