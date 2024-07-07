PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Scholastic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 372,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,263,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Scholastic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $13,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 579,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,410,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

SCHL opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.98.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

