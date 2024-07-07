PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,473,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2,718.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE SAH opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 16,734 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,004,040.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 817,753 shares in the company, valued at $49,065,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $237,181.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817,007.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 16,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,004,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 817,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,065,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,569 shares of company stock worth $8,674,244 over the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

