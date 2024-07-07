PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.85.
Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHFAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.