PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

Brighthouse Financial Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

