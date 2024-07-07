PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 416,809 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of LPG opened at $43.68 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

