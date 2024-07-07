PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 186.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Stock Up 3.0 %

SDGR stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Schrödinger

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.