PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 218,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $388.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $566,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,201,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRGB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

