PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,448 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,082,000 after purchasing an additional 203,398 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,527,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 543,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,397 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 419,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $30.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

