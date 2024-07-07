PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,591 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5,244.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at $262,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $97.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

