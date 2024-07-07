PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 72,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $197.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.87.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.11). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

