PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $9,238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 8,512.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 219,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.