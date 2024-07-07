PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 650 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $11,237,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,060,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 220,835 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $38.04 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

