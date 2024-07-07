PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,619 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,245 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 194,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 128,380 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $1,618,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $2,585,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 0.6 %

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

