PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 871 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Xencor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,981,000 after purchasing an additional 717,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,909,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Xencor by 144.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 232,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,767,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 115,886 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XNCR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

