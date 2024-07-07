PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Stock Down 0.4 %

Trupanion stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Report on TRUP

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.