PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after buying an additional 92,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 86,313 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 832,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 801,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after buying an additional 489,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.18 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

