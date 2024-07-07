Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.36.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Polaris Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 21.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PII opened at $74.24 on Friday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $73.34 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

