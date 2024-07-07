Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,020. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

