Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,379 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,195,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

