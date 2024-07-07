Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 191.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after buying an additional 170,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after buying an additional 95,378 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 287,684 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

