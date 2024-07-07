Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 28,524 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 970,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,391,000 after purchasing an additional 746,409 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 658,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 638,762 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

CGGO opened at $30.05 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.