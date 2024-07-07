Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,835 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 785,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,114,000 after acquiring an additional 657,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

