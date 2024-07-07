Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 8,336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,321,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,321,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,921,649 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.