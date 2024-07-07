Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

