Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $179.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day moving average of $182.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

