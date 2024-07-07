Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

