Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

