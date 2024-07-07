Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 73,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

