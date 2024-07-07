Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,709 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $131.89.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

