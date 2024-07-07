Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,539 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,904,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

