Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,722,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

