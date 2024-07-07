Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,553,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,341,000 after buying an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

