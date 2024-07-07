Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $328,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of DRI opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $158.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

