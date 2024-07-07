Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $239.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

