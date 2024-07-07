Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $237,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $196.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.55 and its 200-day moving average is $208.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.11 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

