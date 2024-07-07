Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $250,000 in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Mariner LLC increased its position in ORIX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.83. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $115.37. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.90.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIX

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.