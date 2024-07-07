Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $328,000 in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,431 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 769,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,105 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 974,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 121,955 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.20 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $173.47 million, a P/E ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.08%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.