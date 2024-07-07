Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $348,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,003,000 after acquiring an additional 341,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,872,000 after purchasing an additional 378,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $104.43.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

