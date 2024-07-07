Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $15,585,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,335 shares of company stock worth $42,918,723. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $200.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.75. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

