Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 62.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a market cap of $350.82 million, a PE ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.
Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 280.85%.
Johnson Outdoors Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
