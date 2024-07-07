Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $1,061,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,962,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,689 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.30.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $266.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

