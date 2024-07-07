Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wendy’s by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of WEN opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

