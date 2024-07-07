Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

